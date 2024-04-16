Fleeing driver smashes BMW into Toronto cop cars in wild dashcam video

Two suspects are in custody, two stolen cars recovered and three guns taken off Toronto streets after an allegedly carjacked luxury vehicle was stopped in dramatic fashion in a harrowing confrontation, all captured on video.

Toronto Police shared a dashcam video of the heart-pounding takedown on April 12, when a vehicle allegedly stolen in a carjacking one week earlier was spotted by one of the force's specialized automatic licence plate reading cars in the Islington and Steeles area.

Police allege that, on April 6, three armed and masked suspects in a white SUV carjacked a man of a blue BMW X5 vehicle in the Ellesmere Rd. and Kennedy Rd. area.

Just five days later, a Lamborghini Urus was stolen in a similar fashion while its owner was filling up at a gas station in the Yonge and Sheppard area, though, in this case, four assailants beat the victim and even ran him over with his own car in the process, sending the man to hospital with serious injuries.

Given the alleged severity of the carjackings, police were not taking any chances when officers located the aforementioned Lamborghini with a licence plate reader and followed the vehicle to a parking lot on Barmac Drive, where the driver reportedly parked it and entered an establishment.

During the course of their surveillance on the vehicle, police allege they spotted a BMW X5 arriving at the same establishment, and confirmed it was the same vehicle reported stolen on April 6.

Police moved in to make an arrest, but allege that the driver "recklessly reversed up a hill, smashing into police vehicles and narrowly avoiding officers" in an attempt to evade arrest. Police say that even after the vehicle was boxed in, the driver "refused to comply with officers' demands and again attempted to flee."

Officers smashed the driver's windows and deployed a taser before finally removing the suspects for arrest.

On April 12th, officers from @TPS31Div boxed in a stolen BMW X5. The driver tried to escape by recklessly smashing into police vehicles. Three arrests were made, and 54 charges were laid.



Full Story: https://t.co/7kuodpCf4A pic.twitter.com/hgVO9W9iyd — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 16, 2024

The suspects are alleged to have been holding $18k in cash and three handguns, including one claimed to have an extended magazine and full automatic switch.

"The individuals committing these crimes are violent and not deterred at the thought of being arrested," said Acting Superintendent Susan Gomes at a news conference at police headquarters on Tuesday.

Police have charged Mehkash Sohal, Daquon Green and an unnamed 17-year-old youth with a combined 54 charges. The suspects remain in custody at this time.