Angry signs pop up in Toronto neighbourhood complaining about loud frat parties

A resident or group of residents in Toronto's Annex neighbourhood is apparently shocked to find that students at local frat houses like to get rowdy.

Mysterious, very irate signs have started appearing on the residential streets around the U of T campus, calling out one fraternity in particular for its lack of respect for anyone living in the area.

Three signs on one utility pole state that young people at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity at 51 Madison Avenue "have shown nothing but total disrespect towards their neighbours, tenants, seniors and property owners in our once quiet neighbourhood."

"Members have failed to honour their own fraternity's pledge or policies," the posters, which were shared to hyperlocal social media site NextDoor, continue.

They also show the AEPi logo in the centre of a crossed-out circle and say that the organization hosts "loud parties."

Though the person who posted the notices remains anonymous, others on social media seemed to understand their frustration, noting the City's noise bylaw that prohibits things like loud music between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. on weekdays, and 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. on weekends and holidays.

"I would usually ask how to get a personal invite. I don't however agree with disturbing neighbors. Have they ever reached out though to work with the neighbors and community to reduce the negative impact of such gatherings? I see potential here with proper communication," one person commented.

"They don't care about the rest of the neighbourhood at all, they just keep people up all night over and over and nothing anyone says or does works. 3-1-1 goes to talk to them and they don't improve. They don't care, and there aren't any real consequences for them anymore. It is awful to live nearby, and thousands of people do," another added.

Still, another identified the Phi Kappa Sigma frat at 163 St. George Street as one of the other problem properties in the community.

A few, though, chimed in with comments accusing locals of NIMBYism, saying that "the kids will party and continue to party" and that "the boomer who put that sign up should go listen to Beastie Boys."

"Aren't frat houses always loud and crazy? Unless they're the nerd ones. Hollywood taught me that," another joked.