Someone in Toronto is leaving out free hats and socks for people in need this winter

Winter has officially arrived in Toronto, and with that, so has the number of people suffering through the frigid temperatures. Now, a local business in Etobicoke is doing their part to help.

Spin Me a Yarn, a yarn and craft store on Lakeshore West, has launched an initiative they're calling "Warmth for Those who Need it" — putting handmade knit socks and hats on a lightpost outside of the store so that anyone in need can easily access them.

Orchestrated by real-life couple Bob and Treena, who own Spin Me a Yarn, the initiative was inspired by similar ones happening around the world.

"Bob is the mastermind behind the initiative," Treena tells blogTO. "He saw a similar idea in the U.S. and wanted to do the same for our community."

The initiative started when Bob and Treena put a call for donations of knit goods in their January newsletter. They began to receive hats, mittens, and socks, as well as scrap yarn, from their fellow crafters.

The donated yarn is packaged into bags with patterns included for anyone who'd like to get involved to pick up from the shop, create, and bring back to Spin Me a Yarn to be hung on the lamppost.

They've also begun reaching out to some local crafting groups to expand the reach of their donations.

The initiative — which Bob and Treena say they hope will "help spread the warmth of Spin Me A Yarn's crafting community to those in need this winter" — has already provided handmade knits to a number of people in need this winter, says Treena.

"We started posting about the hats and scarves being available last weekend," she says, "and over 40 items have been taken from the lamppost since then." (However, they haven't been able to meet anyone who's taken anything yet.)

Spin Me a Yarn is still accepting donations from anyone who'd like to get involved, and they encourage dropping them off in store during their opening hours Tuesday to Friday 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.