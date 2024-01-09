Try to guess these Toronto images based on terrible drawings

Everyone who lives in Toronto likes to think they're an expert on the city — but how well would you really stand up if your skills were put to the test?

Moose Bendago decided to take to the streets of the city to find out, challenging Toronto residents to a game of Toronto Pictionary, where contestants guess the Toronto-themed prompt based on Moose's, um... creative interpretations.

Perhaps surprisingly, most of the contestants did very well — but how well would you stack up?

Here's your chance to test your Toronto knowledge with your very own round of Toronto Pictionary using Moose's one-of-a-kind artwork.

Starting off easy

While this Toronto landmark might seem like a no-brainer to some, it still managed to stump a number of contestants, including one who guessed it was a sombrero.

If you noticed the tiny Drake perched on the edge (a la his Views album cover) you'll know that this is the CN Tower, not a UFO like I originally thought.

Hint: not a raccoon

While this illustration does bear striking resemblance to the trash pandas who call Toronto their home, this image is actually an interpretation of the logo for one of the city's professional sports teams.

Maybe the bat (which looks more like a yo-yo, if you ask me) gave it away, or maybe your Pictionary skills are simply more evolved than the average Toronto resident, but if you guessed the Toronto Blue Jays, you are correct.

Hair goals

One TikTok user noted the resemblance between this drawing of a Toronto-born celeb and Mayor Olivia Chow, and, judging by the thick mane of dark hair, I have to say I see it.

This is not, in fact a drawing of Mayor Chow, however; but local hero Drake.

A lot to unpack here

In what could quite possibly go down in history as Moose Bendago's magnum opus, many aspects of Toronto life can be seen. From the CN Tower and Rogers Centre to folks walking dogs (or perhaps potatoes with legs) down the street.

The key elements here are the sailboat and the lake. This one is an artistic interpretation of Lakeshore Boulevard.

How many did you guess correctly?

Be sure to follow @blogTO on TikTok for more creative Toronto content and challenges just like this!