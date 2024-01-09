City
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto pictionary

Try to guess these Toronto images based on terrible drawings

City
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Everyone who lives in Toronto likes to think they're an expert on the city — but how well would you really stand up if your skills were put to the test?

Moose Bendago decided to take to the streets of the city to find out, challenging Toronto residents to a game of Toronto Pictionary, where contestants guess the Toronto-themed prompt based on Moose's, um... creative interpretations.

@blogto We're back with another round of Pictionary!🤩@moosebendago #torontotiktok #tiktoktoronto #toronto #torontolifestyle #downtowntoronto #torontocanada #torontoontario #torontolife #gameshow #pictionary #pictionarychallenge #yyz #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound - blogTO

Perhaps surprisingly, most of the contestants did very well — but how well would you stack up?

Here's your chance to test your Toronto knowledge with your very own round of Toronto Pictionary using Moose's one-of-a-kind artwork.

Starting off easy

toronto pictionaryWhile this Toronto landmark might seem like a no-brainer to some, it still managed to stump a number of contestants, including one who guessed it was a sombrero.

If you noticed the tiny Drake perched on the edge (a la his Views album cover) you'll know that this is the CN Tower, not a UFO like I originally thought.

Hint: not a raccoon

toronto pictionary

While this illustration does bear striking resemblance to the trash pandas who call Toronto their home, this image is actually an interpretation of the logo for one of the city's professional sports teams.

Maybe the bat (which looks more like a yo-yo, if you ask me) gave it away, or maybe your Pictionary skills are simply more evolved than the average Toronto resident, but if you guessed the Toronto Blue Jays, you are correct.

Hair goals

toronto pictionaryOne TikTok user noted the resemblance between this drawing of a Toronto-born celeb and Mayor Olivia Chow, and, judging by the thick mane of dark hair, I have to say I see it.

This is not, in fact a drawing of Mayor Chow, however; but local hero Drake.

A lot to unpack here

toronto pictionary

In what could quite possibly go down in history as Moose Bendago's magnum opus, many aspects of Toronto life can be seen. From the CN Tower and Rogers Centre to folks walking dogs (or perhaps potatoes with legs) down the street.

The key elements here are the sailboat and the lake. This one is an artistic interpretation of Lakeshore Boulevard.

@blogto Did you guess them right?😂@moosebendago #tiktoktoronto #torontotiktok #toronto #torontoontario #torontomapleleafs #torontocanada #the6ix #torontolife #pictionary #streetsoftoronto #yyz #416 #fyp #foryou #pictionarychallenge ♬ original sound - blogTO

How many did you guess correctly?

Be sure to follow @blogTO on TikTok for more creative Toronto content and challenges just like this!

Lead photo by

blogTO
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Feral 'super pigs' weighing up to 600 lbs could be Ontario's next menace

Video shows yet another Toronto tent encampment erupt in flames

Try to guess these Toronto images based on terrible drawings

TTC ready to shut down as many as 56 bus stops as storm approaches

Ontario comedy legend Tom Green goes off on people who talk loudly on trains

Here's how to get a job working on Toronto's new Ontario Line

Canada is one of the world's most expensive countries to retire

Police quash rumours of new Chair Girl after furniture lands on Toronto highway