Toronto cops had to break into their own car after locking themselves out

Toronto cops clamouring for increased budgetary funding may want to pencil in a few more dollars for sets of spare keys after a group of police officers were seen attempting to break into their own vehicle on a busy downtown street.

A video making the rounds on social media since Wednesday shows a group of four officers gathered around a Toronto Police Service SUV parked outside of Union Station on York Street, just south of Front.

In the undated video, the officers can be seen using tools in attempts to jimmy their way inside the apparently locked vehicle as its emergency lights flash, only attracting more attention from bemused passersby.

No further details about the hilarious incident are available, and Toronto Police have not responded to blogTO's request for comment on the video.

While context may be lacking, the comedic value of police breaking into a police car wasn't lost on the many commenters weighing in on the situation.

There are indeed a few gems if you are willing to wade through the literally dozens of cliche jokes about coffee and donuts.

"Billion $$$$ budget and they don't have CAA Plus membership. Say it isn't so," reads one reply.

Another commenter argues that it "would have been a better PR move if they sat in the police van while someone else got the spare key instead of having 4 officers try to jimmy their way into a marked vehicle."

Others jumped on the opportunity to blame the police themselves rather than police spending on the city's apparent decline, like one user who replied, "No wonder CRIME IS UP in the city."

The video of cops bumbling around a locked police vehicle comes on the same week that the Toronto Police released a video lobbying the public to pressure politicians for a budget increase.

That plea was met with an overwhelmingly negative public response, yet the police have remained steadfast and since doubled down with another similar video.