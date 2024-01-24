Extreme weather leaves haunting natural ice sculptures along Ontario lakefront

While most of southern Ontario battled out extreme sub-zero temperatures over the past week, Mother Nature settled in on one lakefront community during the deep freeze to create a natural art installation.

As a result of the ice-cold temperatures, gothic ice sculptures — which some say look like they were pulled straight out of a Lord of the Rings movie — formed along the Lake Erie waterfront in Port Stanley.

The naturally occurring and intricate "ice art" is the result of water spray being whipped up onto the pier from the lake, which quickly freezes and builds up to reveal the stunning ice formations, according to The Weather Network.

Port Stanley photographer, Ann Maurie, recently uploaded a series of photos and videos that show the short-lived and jaw-dropping ice formations in all their glory.

Back in December 2022, hundreds of tourists poured into the lakefront community to witness the rare winter sculptures up close and personal following another icy storm that sent temperatures plummeting.

While the ethereal sculptures have resurfaced once again, they likely won't be around much longer, with warmer temperatures having already returned to the community.

However, with winter far from over, there's still some hope that these haunting ice sculptures will pop up once again.