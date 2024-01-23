'Horror movie' masked machete and bear spray attacks have Toronto talking

Toronto residents are searching for answers and drawing comparisons to Gotham City once again after two shocking crimes involving a "horror movie ski mask," machete, and bear spray took place hours apart on Monday.

The first incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m., when Toronto Police were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West for reports of an individual wearing a white "horror movie" ski mask and wielding a machete.

PERSON WITH A KNIFE:

Bathurst St & Finch Ave W

3:29pm

- report of person in the area with machete

- two victims with unk inj

- susp is wearing white "horror movie" ski mask, black nike checkered outfit and carrying a duffle bag

- police are o/s

- stay out of area#GO163689

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 22, 2024

As a result, nearby Northview Heights Secondary School was put into lockdown, and one victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as a Black male, 5'4'', with a thin build and black dreads, wearing all black clothing, including a black toque, white gloves, white backpack, and white runners with yellow accents.

At roughly 5 p.m., police announced that the lockdown at the school had been lifted, although the suspect remained outstanding and the second victim had not been located. Police did not confirm if the suspects or victims attended the school.

In a letter, Principal Alison MacLachlan said that many staff and students had already left the school before the lockdown.

"However, for those who were in the building, the lockdown procedure included locking all exterior room doors and keeping students and staff inside their classrooms and other secured areas," MacLachlan said.

Just a few hours later, at 8:30 p.m., police were called for reports of a man spraying bear spray at people in Union Station. Fire crews and police were on scene as the station's concourse level was evacuated.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE:

Union Station

8:28pm

- reports of man spraying bear spray at people

- Fire & Police are o/s

- concourse level has been evacuated

- suspect is described as being a tall man with long blonde hair, wearing blue jacket and blue jeans

- avoid the area#GO165674

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 23, 2024

The suspect was described as being a tall man with blonde hair, who was wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Just before 9 p.m., police said there were no reported injuries and that service had resumed at Union Station, although the suspect managed to flee the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200.