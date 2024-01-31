City
There's a replica of Toronto on Minecraft and you can help build it

If you've felt like you have a little too much time on your hands, join the club: a group of people in Toronto have spent the past six years creating a painstakingly detailed, to-scale map of Toronto on Minecraft and it's admittedly kind of awesome.

The Building TO project is a public Minecraft server that anyone can join to explore or even help build out the virtual version of the city, and there's also a virtual map that you can view.

While the map so far only covers a small portion of downtown Toronto, from Front to Queen and Spadina to Church so far, it is designed in such wildly great detail that you could fall down a hole exploring for hours.

Every building on the server even has interiors that replicate the real interiors of the buildings for intrepid travellers to explore.

If you want to get your hands dirty, you can even join the project and help build out the city yourself.

"Anyone with the Java version of Minecraft (the original version) can hop on and explore what we've created!" says Reddit user VonFrank, one of the project organizers.

"If you like the project, feel free to apply to become one of our builders. We are always looking for more skilled architects."

While traffic and seemingly endless construction in the city makes it more frustrating than fun to explore in real life, Building TO is giving us all an opportunity to celebrate the city without ever having to leave the house.

Lead photo by

Building TO
