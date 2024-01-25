Class-action settlements Canadians could cash in on in 2024

With the soaring cost of living, Canadians may be looking for easy ways to make extra cash.

You could try and look for a side hustle, but even that could prove to be a struggle.

Thankfully, there are ways you could get extra money without having to lift a finger.

Here are six class-action settlements some Canadians could cash in on this year, pending eligibility.

A nationwide settlement has been reached in dozens of class-action lawsuits relating to the alleged price fixing of certain automotive parts, and some Canadians could get a chunk of the money.

Courts in Toronto, Vancouver, and Quebec City approved the settlement totalling approximately $78 million in 23 class actions alleging "unlawful conspiracies to fix prices of auto parts for installation in new vehicles," according to the law firms.

Several affected car brands range from Toyota to Aston Martin.

According to the settlement, drivers who bought or leased a new car sold under these brands between July 1, 1998, and September 30, 2016, are eligible to receive compensation.

The deadline to claim cash from settlement has been extended to January 29. You can do so here.

Canadians are running out of time to claim money from a nationwide settlement reached in several class-action lawsuits relating to two drugs.

The lawsuits raised various allegations against prescription drugs OxyContin and OxyNEO. They sought damages on behalf of Canadians for harm and injuries, which were allegedly related to the use of the opioids.

Both OxyContin and OxyNeo deny the allegations made in the lawsuits.

Courts in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Saskatchewan approved the $20 million settlement as being "fair, reasonable, and in the best interest of Class Members" last year.

If you're eligible, you have a little over a month left to file a claim before the deadline on February 27, 2024.

If you're a TD Bank customer in Canada, you could be eligible to receive a payout from a class-action lawsuit settlement.

The bank has agreed to pay $15.9 million for the ongoing class action regarding non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees.

According to a statement from Koskie Minsky — the agency appointed as class counsel — TD allegedly charged multiple NSF fees on a single cheque issued or payment made. TD denies all liability.

A hearing is scheduled for February 13, 2024, when the court will decide to approve the proposed settlement.

If the settlement is approved, TD will deposit funds into the bank accounts of eligible class members.

If you are a current or former customer of TD in Canada who was charged multiple NSF fees on re-represented pre-authorized debit transactions between February 2, 2019, and November 27, 2023, you may be eligible.

KPMG Law said the class action was commenced after a December 2019 cyber-attack on LifeLabs' database of customer personal health information.

"The Action alleged that LifeLabs was negligent in its protection of that data. LifeLabs denied all such allegations," reads the release.

Around 8.6 million people had their information (such as provincial health cards) stolen by hackers. Confidential test requisitions or test results of 131,957 people were also stolen.

If you're eligible and submit a valid claim form before the deadline, you could receive $50 to a maximum of $150.

"The precise amount to be paid per person will be determined based on the total number of claims filed," states the release.

You're considered an eligible member in this class action if you were a LifeLabs customer on or before December 17, 2019, and living in Canada as of October 25, 2023.

The deadline to submit a claim is April 6, 2024.

Meta is offering eligible Canadians in four provinces $51 million in a class action lawsuit settlement involving sponsored Facebook stories that used some users' images.

The class action stems from Douz v. Facebook, a 2017 lawsuit filed by a BC woman who alleged that the social media platform used users' images — including her own — without consent for its "Sponsored Stories" feature to advertise products.

Eligible class members who can participate in the class action must have lived in the four provinces at any time between January 1, 2011, to May 30, 2014.

They also must have been registered Facebook users during that time who used their real name or had a profile picture that included an identifiable self-image, or both, and had their real name, identifiable portrait, or both used by Facebook in a sponsored story.

MNP — the settlement's claim administrator — notes that class members are automatically included in the class and are bound by the settlement agreement.

The settlement must still be approved in court and a hearing is scheduled for March 13, 2024.

Slater Vecchio LLP has filed class actions against the cinema chain in BC and Quebec, alleging false and misleading advertising.

The two lawsuits target Cineplex's failure to disclose the booking fee it charges on online ticket purchases at the outset of the ticket purchasing process.

Both class actions seek to represent all Canadians who bought Cineplex movie tickets and were charged the online booking fee.

"Through these lawsuits, consumers seek repayment of the online booking fees, plus taxes on those fees, that they paid to Cineplex," attorneys specified in the release.

If you are part of the class, check your emails for receipts showing you paid the online booking fee.

For updates, submit your info on the law firm's website here.