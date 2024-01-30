Alarming car crash compilation taken on Toronto street leads to more calls for safety measures

A compilation of alarming photos taken on one notoriously dangerous street in Toronto highlights the urgency of implementing improved safety measures along the risky corridor.

Parkside Drive, which runs between the TTC's Keele subway station and the Martin Goodman Trail along the waterfront, has been the site of several high-profile traffic fatalities and crashes, as well as regular instances of speeding and reckless driving.

A series of photos, recently uploaded by @carfreehighpark, amassed dozens of comments when reshared to Reddit, igniting conversations around the safety of the four-lane corridor once again.

"I used to live off this street and had to drive along it every day. Constant close calls, usually distracted drivers. Amazed no one ever drove into me. Never took my bike along this road, helllll no," one person wrote in response to the compilation.

"The scary thing about this is [how] risky the corner is for pedestrians. So many cars appear to end up on the sidewalk where someone could easily have been waiting to cross," another comment reads.

In response to growing concerns from motorists, pedestrians, and vulnerable road users, the City of Toronto launched the Parkside Drive Study to identify interventions that could improve safety and mobility along the corridor.

In consultation with the community, the study is set to explore possible design changes to Parkside Drive, with a full reconstruction of the corridor forecasted to take place in several years. According to the City, the study will inform future work and determine whether certain improvements can be made in the interim period.

Phase two of public consultations launched on Jan. 3 and will run until Feb. 15, collecting road user and community feedback on the potential interim changes and the long-term vision for Parkside Drive.

Ahead of the public drop-in event that is scheduled to take place on Feb. 1, local advocacy group, Safe Parkside, sent a letter to Councillor Gord Perks and Mayor Olivia Chow discussing some of their thoughts on phase two of the study.

"We are encouraged by the City's recognition that Parkside Drive is dangerous as currently designed, does not meet the City’s minimum safety standards, and requires interim measures to provide some much-needed safety for all road users," the letter reads.

"According to the City of Toronto's data, there are approximately 4,000 motorists speeding on Parkside per day, further emphasizing the need for urgent action. That is why we are hopeful Parkside's interim safety measures will be implemented no later than spring 2025," the group continued.

The letter goes on to specifically highlight the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Parkside Drive intersection, noting that the area has been the source of safety warnings and concerns from the community over the years.

"Maintaining two northbound lanes at the Queensway bridge underpass would mean continuing with its current dangerous design. That section is the start of Parkside Drive and it is important that the City sets the tone for motorists as they come onto the street," the letter reads.

"These motorists are heavily velocitized, having come from a street where speeds are upwards of 60km/h-70+ km/h while entering a 40km/h 'Community Safety Zone,'" the group wrote.

"This is occurring beside a narrow sidewalk that doesn't meet the City's minimum width requirement and, ironically, is too narrow for protective barriers."

The group also urged the City to address the street racing that takes place as motorists come onto Parkside Drive from Lake Shore Boulevard West.

"With so few connections to the waterfront, it is vital that this section is finally made safe since it is heavily used by pedestrians, including many families with young children, when accessing the Sunnyside pool, boardwalk, playgrounds, beaches, Martin Goodman Trail, and the multitude of attractions by the waterfront," the letter continues.

The group urged others concerned for the safety along Parkside Drive to attend a public consultation drop-in event on Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lithuanian Hall (1573 Bloor St. w.) and/or complete the City's Parkside Drive survey.