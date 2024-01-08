Canada just got a stunning $20 snowflake coin with a very unusual shape

Canada has a gorgeous new snowflake coin that's perfect for the wintry season and a must-have for any coin collector — but it's going to cost you.

Called the "$20 Pure Silver Hexagon Coin with Crystal – Snowflake," the coin is a real stunner, with a detailed snowflake design and a unique shape that's a first for the Royal Canadian Mint.

The design

The $20 coin features a beautiful crystal snowflake — a stellar dendrite with six points, to be precise.

"The coin's reverse proof finish directs light onto the six frosted, fern-like branches or arms, while the clear crystal at the centre adds a touch of winter's sparkle," reads the website.

Artist Don Komarechka said that stellar dendrite snowflakes are "classics," and it's the image that comes to mind whenever anyone thinks of snowflakes.

"Our own imagination, however, can never truly replicate the intricate and near-infinite level of detail in something so small," stated Komarechka. "Such a fleeting beauty, never to be repeated again, is a gift that nature provides us in uncountable quantities."

But that's not the only outstanding thing about it: it's also the Mint's first-ever hexagon coin.

The other side of the coin (or the obverse) pays tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth.

"The obverse features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt," states the site. "The obverse also bears a special marking that includes four pearls symbolizing the four effigies that have graced Canadian coins and the double date of her reign."

The coin is made with 99.9 per cent pure silver, weighs 32.41 grams, and measures 42 mm in diameter.

How can you collect this coin?

At $139.95, it does come with a pretty steep price tag, but with just 8,500 of these coins available, you definitely won't want to miss out. You can purchase the coin on the Royal Canadian Mint website. Shipping starts on January 15.