City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
12 days giveaways contest

12 Days of Giveaways 2023 winners announced

City
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

It's official, the final bow has been bestowed on this year's 12 Days of Giveaways.

All month blogTO brought readers daily exceptional prizes. With over 60 prizes totalling over $50,000, there was no shortage of holiday treasures to score.

From lavish overnight getaways to technology, apparel, dining experiences and more, you had the chance to win a little bit of everything. And now's the best time of all: it’s time to unveil the lucky recipients.

Before we scroll down into winning wonderland, we want to say a huge thank you to both our incredible partners who made this campaign possible and to all who took part by entering the contests; we're grateful for your support.

Here's our full nice list of daily winners. Please note: All winners have been contacted directly. If you have NOT been contacted you are not a winner this year — sorry.

Day 1
  • Buffalo Mountain Lodge: Fiona L.
Day 2
  • Emerald Lake Lodge: TBD
  • DUER: Lorena G.
Day 3
  • Rumble Boxing Studio: Melissa D.
Day 4
  • Moxies: Matthew C.
Day 5
  • [yellow tail]: Tiffany P.
  • Wild Fork: Rebecca V.
Day 6
  • The Dorian: Mary L.
Day 7
  • Skullcandy: Josmar A.
Day 8
  • Chai Ghai: Alana I.
Day 9
  • Salt Spring Coffee: Heather H.
Day 10
  • Travelzoo: Ruth C.
Day 11
  • RoadX: James S.
  • Threads of Apollo: Daria J.
Day 12
  • Sheraton Centre Toronto: Henry G.

Congratulations to all winners and thank you, again, to everyone who entered! We're wishing you a happy New Year!

Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

12 Days of Giveaways 2023 winners announced

Here's what Toronto's futuristic new 1.5-km elevated rail line will look like

People are yet again leaving Ontario en masse and moving to other provinces

Winter has officially arrived and here's when Toronto can expect a deep freeze

Hundreds of thousands of cars impacted in Canada-wide Honda recall

Yonge-Dundas Square chair quits after being left out of city's renaming decision

Reality TV personality calls out Toronto as one of the 'loneliest cities in the world'

Dundas TTC stations may not actually get new names after hasty City process