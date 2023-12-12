12 Days of Giveaways 2023 winners announced

It's official, the final bow has been bestowed on this year's 12 Days of Giveaways.

All month blogTO brought readers daily exceptional prizes. With over 60 prizes totalling over $50,000, there was no shortage of holiday treasures to score.

From lavish overnight getaways to technology, apparel, dining experiences and more, you had the chance to win a little bit of everything. And now's the best time of all: it’s time to unveil the lucky recipients.

Before we scroll down into winning wonderland, we want to say a huge thank you to both our incredible partners who made this campaign possible and to all who took part by entering the contests; we're grateful for your support.

Here's our full nice list of daily winners. Please note: All winners have been contacted directly. If you have NOT been contacted you are not a winner this year — sorry.

Day 1

Buffalo Mountain Lodge: Fiona L.

Day 2

Emerald Lake Lodge: TBD

DUER: Lorena G.

Day 3

Rumble Boxing Studio: Melissa D.

Day 4

Moxies: Matthew C.

Day 5

[yellow tail]: Tiffany P.

Wild Fork: Rebecca V.

Day 6

The Dorian: Mary L.

Day 7

Skullcandy: Josmar A.

Day 8

Chai Ghai: Alana I.

Day 9

Salt Spring Coffee: Heather H.

Day 10

Travelzoo: Ruth C.

Day 11

RoadX: James S.

Threads of Apollo: Daria J.

Day 12

Sheraton Centre Toronto: Henry G.

Congratulations to all winners and thank you, again, to everyone who entered! We're wishing you a happy New Year!