City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
jobs in canada

Canada was just ranked the most desirable work destination in the world

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

If you've already landed your dream job in Canada, consider yourself lucky, because a new study just revealed that the country is the most desirable work destination for over 50 nations across the globe. 

British company Givetastic recently analyzed the average monthly search volume for matching term keywords like "jobs" and "work" to determine the top dream destinations to work aboard. 

The study revealed that Canada was the #1 dream destination by a long shot, with 56 out of 164 countries naming Canada as their top choice for work. 

With a universal healthcare program and common employee benefits like paid time off, personal leave, social security benefits, as well as maternity and paternity leave, it's no wonder that over a third of the countries analyzed picked Canada as their top choice. 

It's also no surprise that our neighbour to the south is the top searched work destination for Canadian workers looking for a change of scenery.

Canada was the top work destination searched in countries like Bangladesh, Chile, Ecuador, Kenya, Nigeria, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and even the U.S. 

The company also analyzed the top 10 cities, states, and regions to emigrate for work, and Quebec came out at #2, right after Dubai. The Canadian province was the top search in 28 out of 150 countries analyzed, including Colombia, Mexico, Morocco, and Cameroon. 

Here are the top dream work destinations in the world, according to the study

  • Canada (top search in 56 countries)
  • Germany (13 countries)
  • Qatar (11 countries)
  • U.K. (8 countries)
  • Switzerland, Australia (7 countries)
  • Spain, U.S. (6 countries)
  • Malta (5 countries)
  • Niger, Portugal (4 countries)
Lead photo by

Robert Greinacher
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Here's how Metrolinx is prepping Toronto's overdue Eglinton Crosstown for opening

Canada was just ranked the most desirable work destination in the world

Toronto's very own Joker strikes again as we maintain Gotham City epithet

Titanic-era steamship to make an appearance in Toronto

Home Hardware is permanently closing another store in Toronto

Armed robbery of Tim Hortons food has people fretting about the state of things in Toronto

Toronto rocked by multiple shootings within a two-hour span in latest wave of violence

Someone lugged a full-on motorbike on a TTC subway car and people have questions