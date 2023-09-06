Toronto police are asking residents to look out for Prince Charles but they can explain

The Toronto Police Service has issued a call for people to keep an eye out for someone they are currently searching for: one Prince Charles.

Unfortunately for those who love (or hate) the Royals, the force does not mean the Prince Charles (now King Charles) who just took over as reigning monarch in September.

There is a Prince Charles on the loose, though, and he is actually considered to be dangerous.

Prince Charles doing some banging in Toronto. Does Buckingham Palace know about this? — Toots-☘️👍Nemo me impune lacessit (@Mrswaddlesworth) September 6, 2023

"The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a wanted person," the cops wrote in a news release Tuesday.

"Prince Charles, 27, was last seen in the morning hours on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in the Allan Road and Lawrence West area."

The suspect, who is wanted for failure to comply with a release order, was arrested back in May for first degree murder in Windsor, Ontario. He was released conditionally thereafter, and somehow managed to remove his ankle monitor this week and evade the detection of authorities.

Charles is described as 5'8" and 152 lbs. with short curly black hair and a black goatee.

Of course, his name is prompting jokes on social media, despite the severity of his getaway.

Anyone who spots him is being instructed not to approach him, but to call 9-1-1 immediately. Individuals who may have further information about him or his whereabouts is asked to call police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a reporr on www.222tips.com.