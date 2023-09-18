One of Toronto's saddest parks could see a major expansion

Resident groups in Toronto's St. Clair West/Oakwood neighbourhood are fighting to expand a local park, claiming that the area is suffering from "a severe lack of parkland," and calling it "one of the worst public park deficits in the city."

The City of Toronto has identified Roseneath Park, near Oakwood and St. Clair, as a public space with potential for expansion. Area residents and community groups are trying to fast-track this process, working with architects to design an expansion for Roseneath Park and creating a petition to implement the vision.

The petition on change.org was created by area resident Shirley Moore on behalf of the Northcliffe Village Residents' Association, Regal Heights Residents' Association, Regal Heights Village BIA and St. Chad's Anglican Church.

Locals claim that the park is insufficient for the area it serves, and that a lack of space and amenities have had negative impacts on the community.

"The lack of park space is so serious it has become a safety issue, with kids, dogs, teens and adults all trying to use the same small spaces," reads the petition, citing a recent high-profile dog attack in the park.

An expanded park plan designed by architects Brown + Storey aims to make Roseneath a destination for the neighbourhood and beyond, crafted to address the needs and concerns of area residents.

The park backs onto a No Frills parking lot, which provides a perfect canvas for expansion, and Brown + Storey state that their plan would double the size of the public space from approximately 2400 square metres up to 4800 square metres.

Additions proposed in the concept plan include an off-leash area, a children's playground and other neighbourhood amenities like recreational and health/fitness areas, a waterplay area, shade pergolas, seating, public washrooms, and gardens.

A linear park would carve across the remaining parking area, creating a connection between the expanded park to the north and St. Clair Avenue West to the south.

In addition to working with an architect to press the City on park expansion, locals have also engaged with their local councillor on the future of the public space.

The change.org petition has over 630 signatures as of writing, with a goal to collect 1,000 names in favour of the park expansion.