Pierre Poilievre flies high with impromptu in-flight speech

While Justin Trudeau has been dealing with plane issues in India, it looks like Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre had a smooth flight to Calgary over the weekend, and he even gave an in-flight address.



A video shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows Poilievre at the front of a WestJet flight addressing his fellow passengers like any politician would: with a speech filled with plane metaphors that took aim at his political adversary.



"Who's ready for a home you can afford? Who's ready for some common sense?" he said over the plane's speaker system, while his fellow passengers clapped.

Also before you get upset about Pierre speaking on the plane, this flight was specifically added by @WestJet for their own customers attending convention so we could get home. It was all delegates. pic.twitter.com/MZeLDkWgag — Jennifer Elle (@jenniferelle_) September 11, 2023

Poilievre even had a few plane-related political jokes to throw in, taking subtle jabs at Trudeau and the Liberals.



"This is your captain. Warning… a little bit of turbulence but it will only last about two years and with time, we'll have a totally new crew and pilot in charge. We'll pierce through storms and safely land in our home, the country we know and love. Your home, our home, my home. Let's bring it home," he said.



According to X-user Jennifer Elle, who posted the video, the flight was specifically added by WestJet for its customers who attended the Conservative Party Convention in Quebec City, so they could fly home.



"It was all delegates," she claimed.



It appears she posted the same video on TikTok as well, where she noted that Poilievre was sitting in economy.



In a statement, a WestJet spokesperson confirmed that that the airline added two commercial flights for service between Western Canada and Quebec City to "assist demand for the CPC convention."



"The use of the PA microphone onboard our aircraft, while infrequent, may be approved occasionally, for unique occasions and individuals, like this one," stated the spokesperson.



"WestJet routinely adds capacity for conventions, sports, festivals and key events."



We've reached out to the Conservative Party for more details about the flight.