City
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
nasa plane toronto

A mysterious NASA plane was circling Toronto at low altitude all weekend

A curious low-flying jet painted in NASA livery was spotted doing laps over Toronto during the August long weekend, just one in a formation of planes operated by the U.S. space agency combing the skies over the city in the past several days.

And before you hit the comments section with wild claims, no, this isn't a covert UFO (I guess they are called UAPs now, but whatever) recovery operation or some kind of bio-weapons deployment program.

Relax. It's actually just checking in on the air quality in Toronto and other cities across North America.

A large NASA DC-8 aircraft was one of three planes sent to Toronto to take part in a study led by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Chemical Sciences Laboratory.

The Atmospheric Emissions and Reactions Observed from Megacities to Marine Areas (AEROMMA) study looks into urban air quality, marine emissions, and atmospheric interactions at the marine-urban interface, among other issues facing the atmospheric composition over North America.

However, the large four-engine jet's space agency markings, combined with the looping path across the city at what was often an alarmingly low altitude, had the internet talking all weekend.

At least one person assumed the worst when they saw a large commercial airliner-sized jet flying so close to the ground.

Many were apparently surprised by the low, repeated passes. A video captured in Cobourg shows the aircraft screaming over the town of less than 20,000.

Others reacted with wild conspiracy theories. A handful of commenters claimed, with absolutely no supporting evidence, that the plane was spraying substances from above.

A few on the far-right of the political spectrum found a way to use the mysterious plane as a vehicle to poke fun at Toronto's left-leaning ways.

The plane was just one of three NASA aircraft circling Toronto over the past few days. The large DC-8 was accompanied on the mission by two smaller Gulfstream aircraft, which were similarly spotted zigzagging the city on August 4.

NASA Flying Formation Over Ontario, Canada.
by u/eatyourcabbage in nasa

The AEROMMA project appears to have departed Toronto skies and planes have returned to their departure point of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio.

Lead photo by

NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center
