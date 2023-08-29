City
It's going to feel like 39 C in Toronto as last blast of summer arrives

If you were secretly hoping for a few more weeks of summer-like weather in Toronto, you're in luck. 

Despite the end of the season quickly approaching, you might want to hold off on swapping your tanks and shorts for flannels and boots for now, because it's expected to feel like a scorching 39 C in Toronto early next week. 

Based on the Weather Network's seven-day forecast from Tuesday, temperatures will remain mild between Wednesday and Friday, with daytime highs ranging from 19 C to 22 C. 

According to the weather agency, things will start to heat up on Saturday, when a daytime high of 26 C is expected to feel like 31 C. 

The start of September will be uncharacteristically hot this year, and temperatures will continue to rise into Sunday, when it's expected to feel like a sweltering 35 C. 

The hot weather blast will only increase in intensity on Monday and Tuesday, when it's expected to feel like 37 C and 39 C, respectively. 

Based on the weather agency's 14-day forecast, temperatures will slightly cool off into the following week, when daytime highs will still range from 24 C to 26 C. 

Despite a temporary shift to cooler weather this past week, it doesn't look like summer is ready to hand things over to fall anytime soon. 

Lead photo by

LRayG
