Trudeau met by angry crowd of protesters during Ontario appearance

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was met by a crowd of angry protesters during an appearance in Belleville, Ontario, on Thursday.

The PM was visiting the city to mark the seventh anniversary of his government's Canada Child Benefit. He was also scheduled to visit a local farmers' market.

Footage shared on social media shows him surrounded by a group of protesters yelling profanities while he tried to greet members of the public.

Some of the protesters carried Trump-style flags that read "F*ck Trudeau."

Warning: the following videos contain profanity and inappropriate language.

"Get out of Canada. You're an embarrassment," one protester can be heard yelling in the video. "You're a f*cking loser," screams another.

"You suck, Trudeau. You're a globalist, Trudeau. You're a traitor, Trudeau," another person says.

The crowd then erupted into a chant, yelling, "F*ck Trudeau" repeatedly.

The prime minister can be seen surrounded by his security team, smiling awkwardly while trying to make it through the crowd.

The incident comes just days after the PM received boos from the crowd during his opening address at the North American Indigenous Games.

In a statement to Daily Hive, the Prime Minister's Office said they "had nothing to add" regarding the protesters.