Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
gerrard and coxwell

Toronto intersection to regain streetcar service weeks earlier than expected

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 7 hours ago
While most construction in Toronto is rarely completed on time (or let alone finished before its targeted date), a joint City of Toronto and TTC project that was expected to wrap up at the end of July has surprisingly been completed weeks earlier than anticipated.

The project planned to renew aging streetcar tracks — which are over 25 years old and in desperate need of renewal — at the intersection of Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East/Eastwood Road. 

The City also planned to replace the 112-year-old watermain that runs east to west on Gerrard Street East. Initially, the project was expected to take place from early May to the end of July. 

On Monday, the City announced that the intersection had opened to vehicular traffic three weeks ahead of schedule. The TTC also revealed that it would bring back streetcar service "as soon as possible." 

Commissioning and testing need to take place at the intersection first, and this phase is only expected to take about "a week or so." 

Phase two of the project, which was initially set with a timeline of mid-June to late July, replaced the TTC streetcar track within 50 metres of the intersection in each direction, except Eastwood Road. 

Fareen Karim
