Toronto intersection to regain streetcar service weeks earlier than expected

While most construction in Toronto is rarely completed on time (or let alone finished before its targeted date), a joint City of Toronto and TTC project that was expected to wrap up at the end of July has surprisingly been completed weeks earlier than anticipated.

The project planned to renew aging streetcar tracks — which are over 25 years old and in desperate need of renewal — at the intersection of Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East/Eastwood Road.

#ICYMI the Coxwell & Gerrard Ave E intersection at Eastwood Rd reopened — 3 weeks ahead of schedule. The #CityofTO & @TTChelps completed the replacement of streetcar tracks. #CityofTO replaced a 112-year-old watermain. Thanks for your patience during this work.



More info on this… pic.twitter.com/HqGEKIztQe — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 10, 2023

The City also planned to replace the 112-year-old watermain that runs east to west on Gerrard Street East. Initially, the project was expected to take place from early May to the end of July.

On Monday, the City announced that the intersection had opened to vehicular traffic three weeks ahead of schedule. The TTC also revealed that it would bring back streetcar service "as soon as possible."

Excellent news! We will bring back streetcar service as soon as possible. We need to do some commissioning and testing first. Likely to take about a week or so. @TTChelps and @TTCnotices will let customers know when we're good to go! — TTC Media Relations 📰🚌🚋🚈 (@TTCNewsroom) July 10, 2023

Commissioning and testing need to take place at the intersection first, and this phase is only expected to take about "a week or so."

Phase two of the project, which was initially set with a timeline of mid-June to late July, replaced the TTC streetcar track within 50 metres of the intersection in each direction, except Eastwood Road.