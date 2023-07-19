City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
eglinton crosstown west extension

Ontario transportation minister trolled for boasting about Crosstown progress

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

After more than a decade of construction, it's still not clear when the long-overdue and delay-plagued Eglinton Crosstown LRT will be operational, although tunnels for the project's west extension have finally reached 50 per cent completion. 

On Monday, Ontario's Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney uploaded a video to Twitter that boasted about the progress on the extension, however, the politician immediately got roasted for speaking highly of a project that still doesn't have a set completion date. 

"It's been 12 years, nowhere near completion and you won't release the details on the financials, this is a vehicle of corruption," one person wrote

"50 per cent complete? After 12 years? You should not be bragging about this," another response reads

"OMG, the years and years of delays have cost the Eglinton West community HUGE. Nothing to boast about Madame," one comment says

The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension is set to run 9.2 kilometres from the future Mount Dennis LRT station to Renforth Drive and will mainly operate underground. 

The extension will connect with other local and regional transit services, including the UP Express, GO Transit Services, TTC bus services, and MiWay. 

The delay-stricken Eglinton Crosstown LRT still won't be operational until 2024 at the earliest, but will eventually offer 25 stations along Eglinton Avenue from Mount Dennis to Kennedy. 

Earlier this year, Metrolinx announced that it was facing a legal challenge from the consortium building the transit line. President and CEO of Metrolinx, Phil Verster revealed that Crosslinx Transit Solutions (CTS) informed the transit agency "that they intend to litigate and stop working with the TTC, who will operate the Eglinton Crosstown LRT." 

At the time, Verster described the news as an "unacceptable delay tactic by CTS at a time when they should be submitting a credible schedule to Metrolinx for completing the project," adding that the consortium's behaviour "continues to be disappointing," especially for the Toronto communities most affected by the project. 

Lead photo by

Metrolinx
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

New Toronto bridges now link two malls in two different cities

Ontario transportation minister trolled for boasting about Crosstown progress

Impaired driver found asleep at the wheel of running vehicle with loaded gun in Toronto

Terrifying video shows the moment someone is saved from sure death on the TTC

Brampton drivers filmed engaging in dangerous act that has the internet talking

There's a secret sauna hidden in one of Toronto's government buildings

One single Toronto speed camera has cost drivers over $3 million in tickets

The internet fires back at Toronto bike cops targeting cyclists with $325 tickets