Ontario driver allegedly pulled over impaired with a baby raccoon in the car

Today in literally wild traffic stop stories, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers pulled over a driver alleged to be operating a motor vehicle while impaired and hauling around an adorable baby raccoon.

Officers from the OPP Central Region pulled over a male driver in Huntsville, who was subsequently arrested for impaired operation of a vehicle.

But it was the presence of a tiny baby raccoon in the car that set this arrest apart from others, its adorable little bank robber face presented front and centre in a tweet about the incident shared by the OPP.

#HvilOPP Huntsville officers arrested a male for impaired operation of a vehicle. The male had a baby raccoon with him. Raccoon is on its way to Aspdin Valley Wildlife Sanctuary. Thank you to the public for reporting this driver to police! ^dm pic.twitter.com/4iFCZAYtsr — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 12, 2023

Police stated just before noon on Wednesday that the raccoon was being transported to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Rosseau, and thanked members of the public for reporting the suspicious driver.

Aside from the allegations that the driver was operating the vehicle while impaired, the baby raccoon will likely add on a fine for the motorist.

Keeping native wild animals, including raccoons, as pets, is illegal in Ontario, and carries a $240 penalty.

However, a person is allowed to provide care for a sick or injured animal for up to 24 hours without necessarily facing a penalty — which, for all I know, could have been exactly the case here.

No additional details about the arrest are available at this time.