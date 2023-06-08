City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
mississauga bus crash

Video shows bus smash through line of cars in deadly Mississauga crash

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

One person is dead and eight others have been transported to hospital with varying levels of injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Thursday morning. 

The incident occurred near the intersection of Derry and Rexwood roads at approximately 9:35 a.m.

Eight vehicles were involved in the crash, including a MiWay bus, dump truck, flatbed trailer, and a taxi. A video of the accident, uploaded to Twitter by @CarraDeShaukeen, shows the chain reaction taking place as a line of cars came to a stop before a red light. 

Paramedics transported a total of nine people to local hospitals, including one woman who was initially in critical condition but died in hospital shortly after. 

Two others had serious injuries, while six others had minor injuries. 

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area "until further notice" as the investigation continues. 

Lead photo by

@CarraDeShaukeen
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

7 TTC subway stations will shut down for this entire weekend

Video shows bus smash through line of cars in deadly Mississauga crash

A new Toronto job posting is seeking the rudest people possible

Sick and injured raccoons are attacking people all over Toronto

TTC was total chaos last night after subway service shut down between 7 stations

A giant dong-shaped smoke cloud is exposing itself over Toronto

This is where Toronto mayoral candidates eat and shop and how they get there

Toronto now has the third-worst air quality in the world