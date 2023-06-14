Toronto is now on watch for tornadoes amid special weather advisory

The sinister-looking clouds looming over Toronto right now are not just a sign of the potential thunderstorms in today's forecast, but also have the potential to become funnel clouds, a new weather advisory from Environment Canada says.

The alert, issued at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, states that conditions in the city and across other parts of Southern Ontario this afternoon and evening will be ideal for the development of the weather phenomena, which are a precursor to tornadoes.

⚠️ Weather Advisory ⚠️ is in effect for areas of southern Ontario including the Golden Horseshoe for the possible development of funnel clouds this afternoon and evening. #ONwx #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/0xdhpOWcC0 — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) June 14, 2023

"This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado," the government agency writes.

"Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous. They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances."

Watch out, #Toronto "Conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds this afternoon and evening." — Jack H.H. Fenton (@TheJackHHFenton) June 14, 2023

Residents are being instructed to keep an eye out for the cone-shaped formations, which often appear with little-to-no warning. "Treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously. Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter," the advisory notes.

A twister already hit just outside of London, Ontario on Tuesday evening, marking the first documented tornado in the province this year.

Meanwhile, Woodstock, Oxford County, London and Middlesex County were all put under a tornado warning shortly before 8 p.m., which was later dropped down to a weather advisory that also affected Waterloo.

smoke & smog last week, tornado warnings this week welcome to life in Toronto — Nuha Iqbal (@IqbalNuha) June 14, 2023

The weather in T.O. is currently 19 C under dark, dense skies with a chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms throughout the day.

Durham, Niagara, Waterloo, and Brantford are also on the lookout for possible funnel clouds later today.