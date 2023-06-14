City
Becky Robertson
Posted 47 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
tornado warning toronto

Toronto is now on watch for tornadoes amid special weather advisory

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 47 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The sinister-looking clouds looming over Toronto right now are not just a sign of the potential thunderstorms in today's forecast, but also have the potential to become funnel clouds, a new weather advisory from Environment Canada says.

The alert, issued at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, states that conditions in the city and across other parts of Southern Ontario this afternoon and evening will be ideal for the development of the weather phenomena, which are a precursor to tornadoes.

"This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado," the government agency writes.

"Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous. They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances."

Residents are being instructed to keep an eye out for the cone-shaped formations, which often appear with little-to-no warning. "Treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously. Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter," the advisory notes.

A twister already hit just outside of London, Ontario on Tuesday evening, marking the first documented tornado in the province this year. 

Meanwhile, Woodstock, Oxford County, London and Middlesex County were all put under a tornado warning shortly before 8 p.m., which was later dropped down to a weather advisory that also affected Waterloo.

The weather in T.O. is currently 19 C under dark, dense skies with a chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms throughout the day.

Durham, Niagara, Waterloo, and Brantford are also on the lookout for possible funnel clouds later today.

Lead photo by

@kennedykaufman
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is now on watch for tornadoes amid special weather advisory

Here's where Toronto ranks among the world's most expensive cities

Toronto candidate known for way too many election signs has a shady past

A helicopter just landed in the middle of a Brampton highway

A busy Toronto street is banning car traffic all summer

Opening date for Canada's largest casino resort in Toronto announced

There's a terrifying tarantula native to Toronto but it might be in danger

Three Toronto stores raided for selling illegal sex pills