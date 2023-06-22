Toronto makes list of most liveable cities in the world but not everyone agrees

The 2023 global liveability index was officially released on Wednesday, and Toronto managed to climb its way back into the top ten list once again, to the surprise of critics who quickly pointed out the city's lack of affordable housing, public transit issues, crime, and constant construction.

The survey — which was first designed to help companies evaluate hardship allowances for employees moving to new cities — is now conducted every year by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research and analysis division of The Economist Group.

The index rates living conditions in 172 cities based on over 30 factors which are grouped into five categories — stability, health care, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

After plummeting to 20th place in 2021, Toronto earned its way back into the top ten list in 2023, coming in at 9th place. The city received an impressive score of 96.5 out of 100 overall, and earned a perfect score in stability, health care, and education.

However, Toronto fell short in the culture and environment department, with a score of 94.4, and infrastructure, with a score of 89.3.

For the fourth time in the past five years, Vienna topped the "liveable cities" list, "owing to its winning combination of stability, good culture and entertainment, reliable infrastructure, and exemplary education and health services."

Overall, Canada was well-represented in the list year, with Vancouver and Calgary earning 5th and 7th place, respectively. Calgary even managed to score the exact same rating as Geneva, and Vancouver was deemed more "liveable" than other prestigious international cities like Zurich, Osaka, and Auckland.