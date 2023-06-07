City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ride to conquer cancer

Several road closures mean a messy weekend ahead for drivers in Toronto

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Parts of Lake Shore Boulevard will be completely closed off to motorists this weekend to make room for the annual Ride to Conquer Cancer, which raises money for cancer research at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. 

The charity bike ride is a non-competitive event that sees thousands of cyclists travel more than 200 kilometres over two days. 

Over 4,000 cyclists are expected to participate in the event this year, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at Exhibition Place. 

Several roads will be closed off between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. including: 

  • Westbound Lake Shore Boulevard West from Strachan Avenue to Windermere Avenue 
  • Northbound Windermere Avenue from Lake Shore Boulevard West to The Queensway 
  • Westbound The Queensway from Windermere Avenue to The West Mall 
  • Northbound The West Mall from The Queensway to Burnhamthorpe Avenue 
  • Westbound Burnhamthorpe Avenue from The West Mall to Mill Road 

Between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., Ontario Drive will also be closed to all traffic between Princes' Boulevard and Lake Shore Boulevard West, as well as Prince Edward Island Crescent between Ontario Drive and Princes' Boulevard. 

"Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to road closures and to expect delays," police said in a news release

The cycling fundraiser has raised over $250 million since its inception in 2008. 

Just last week, two other major arteries in Toronto, namely the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), were shut down to make way for thousands of cyclists participating in the Bike for Brain Health charity ride, which raises funds to defeat dementia. 

Lead photo by

Ride to Conquer Cancer
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

A bite from this tick spotted in Ontario could cause a red meat allergy

Bank of Canada increases interest rate again

Wildfire ash may actually rain on Toronto area as air quality continues to deteriorate

Watch the Toronto Mayoral Debate Live

Video shows drivers flouting road rules on the DVP and people say it's peak Toronto

Several road closures mean a messy weekend ahead for drivers in Toronto

The air quality in Toronto just dropped to extremely dangerous levels

New video shows how high tensions are between drivers and cyclists in Toronto