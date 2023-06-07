Several road closures mean a messy weekend ahead for drivers in Toronto

Parts of Lake Shore Boulevard will be completely closed off to motorists this weekend to make room for the annual Ride to Conquer Cancer, which raises money for cancer research at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

The charity bike ride is a non-competitive event that sees thousands of cyclists travel more than 200 kilometres over two days.

Over 4,000 cyclists are expected to participate in the event this year, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at Exhibition Place.

Several roads will be closed off between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. including:

Westbound Lake Shore Boulevard West from Strachan Avenue to Windermere Avenue

Northbound Windermere Avenue from Lake Shore Boulevard West to The Queensway

Westbound The Queensway from Windermere Avenue to The West Mall

Northbound The West Mall from The Queensway to Burnhamthorpe Avenue

Westbound Burnhamthorpe Avenue from The West Mall to Mill Road

Between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., Ontario Drive will also be closed to all traffic between Princes' Boulevard and Lake Shore Boulevard West, as well as Prince Edward Island Crescent between Ontario Drive and Princes' Boulevard.

"Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to road closures and to expect delays," police said in a news release.

The cycling fundraiser has raised over $250 million since its inception in 2008.

Just last week, two other major arteries in Toronto, namely the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), were shut down to make way for thousands of cyclists participating in the Bike for Brain Health charity ride, which raises funds to defeat dementia.