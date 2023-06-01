City
Jack Landau
Posted 41 minutes ago
toronto mayoral death threats

Police hunting for armed man who threatened to shoot Toronto politicians

Toronto Police are on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly burst into a building, wielding a gun, and threatened to shoot multiple candidates running in the upcoming mayoral by-election.

The Uttering Threats investigation is in relation to an incident that occurred just before 10:45 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Police allege that a man entered a location — not specified as either a home or business — in the area of Mortimer Avenue and Memorial Park Avenue, brandishing what appeared to be a firearm, and threatened to kill mayoral candidates.

Junior Francois Lavagesse, 29, of Toronto, is wanted for a series of charges, including threatening bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon, and weapons dangerous. The suspect is described as 6'1", 180 lbs., with black hair in locks.

Police warn that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and advise the public not to approach him if spotted, and instead call 9-1-1.

It's a warning that candidate Brad Bradford appears to have taken to heart, releasing a statement indicating that he has paused his campaign until the suspect is apprehended.

Another candidate in the race, albeit one tracking much lower in the polls, took a shot at Bradford's statement. Jesse Allan, better known by his nom de guerre of Gru, is running on a platform of being a voice for the unhoused, and mocked Bradford over his plan to pause campaign activities.

Josh Matlow is another candidate who has responded to the news, closing his campaign office and releasing a statement on social media.

It has not been specified by police which candidates were mentioned by the suspect, though it appears that Olivia Chow was not far from the scene of the incident, seen campaigning in the Danforth area within hours of the alleged threats.

Lead photo by

Toronto Police Service
