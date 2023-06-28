Olivia Chow meme takes over the internet within hours of her big Toronto win

It didn't take too long after Olivia Chow's historic mayoral by-election win on Monday night before memes about the new mayor-elect began to sweep across social media.

On the morning after the wild by-election, a torrent of social media posts humorously called out nonexistent policy moves supposedly implemented by the mayor-elect, all poking fun at the fear spread by Chow's critics in the weeks leading up to the June 26 vote.

I can’t believe Olivia Chow spent her first morning as mayor-elect personally torching cars with Molotov cocktails along the Gardiner, but you’ve gotta respect the hustle. — David Moscrop (@David_Moscrop) June 27, 2023

Several people (sarcastically) reported waking up to new bike lanes built directly through their homes on Tuesday morning.

Good damn it, there’s a bike lane in my kitchen. Thanks, Olivia. — Tabatha Southey 🇺🇦 (@TabathaSouthey) June 27, 2023

"Do I at least get a say in where Olivia Chow puts the bike lane that goes right through my house or does she have full control over that?," asks one tweet, adding, "I'd prefer if it wasn't in my living room."

Woke up this morning to find our kitchen replaced with a bike lane. Olivia said she’s tearing down the whole neighbourhood for bike lanes by 3 pm. Handed me a tent and directed me to the nearest park (theres now a park where the grocery store used to be). — Owen (@ChevalierOwen) June 27, 2023

Even people well outside of Toronto joked about these new overnight bike lanes popping up in their homes.

Then why is there a bike lane in my kitchen? In Grimsby? Thanks Olivia. — Bob K 🇨🇦 (@harrybulzonya) June 27, 2023

Similar tweets played on the overhyped fears of right-wing pundits.

I just talked to my friend Briane from Toronto. This morning she looked out her window to see gays chanting "Crime! Crime!" while snorting rainbows in a woke bike lane where her street once stood. Olivia Chow's Toronto, folks — Pierre's Burner Phone 🐦 (@PPollievre) June 27, 2023

While others poked fun at real issues facing the Greater Toronto Area, like Doug Ford's controversial play to sell off portions of the Greenbelt to developers.

Hearing rumors that Olivia Chow plans on turning the Greenbelt into an arena where Torontonians can hunt rich people for sport. — David Moscrop (@David_Moscrop) June 27, 2023

Olivia Chow is not set to begin her role as Toronto's mayor until July 12, but, if the jokes on social media are to be believed, she has already transformed Toronto into the worst fear of Fox News hosts.