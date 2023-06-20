Canada just got a new $2 coin and it's stunning

Check your change for a unique, colourful coin this summer.



The Royal Canadian Mint is dropping a new $2 commemorative circulation coin on Wednesday, June 21 in honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day.



"Since 1996, National Indigenous Peoples Day has been an opportunity to celebrate First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people," said Chrystia Freeland, deputy prime minister and minister of finance, in a statement.



"Our government is proud to honour the history, art, traditions, and cultures of Indigenous Peoples as we continue walking the path of reconciliation together."

The design



It's the first time three different artists have collaborated on a single reverse (tails) design on a Canadian circulation coin, according to the Mint.





Megan Currie, English River First Nation; Myrna Pokiak (Agnaviak), Inuvialuit Settlement Region; and Jennine Krauchi, Red River Métis each represent the First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities in Canada.



There is a coloured and uncoloured version of the toonie.



The coloured version is a vibrant green with pops of red and orange, so it won't be hard to spot in your change. You can learn more about the artists' inspiration for the design here.



Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, congratulated the artists on making a mark on Canadian history.



"Though each two-dollar coin is only 28 millimetres in diameter, this coin will have an immeasurable impact on Indigenous Peoples and other Canadians today and beyond," he said.



"At Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, unity is the foundation of our work, and we hope that all Canadians can feel united with us on National Indigenous Peoples Day in celebrating these artists, our distinct cultures and histories, and our efforts in building better futures for our children."



"Truth and Reconciliation must include Economic Reconciliation," added National Chief RoseAnne Archibald.



"First Nations must move from intergenerational poverty to multi-generational wealth and prosperity. Meegwetch to the Royal Canadian Mint for this symbolic gesture by commemorating our partnership on the healing path forward with this inspiring new $2 circulation coin."

How can you collect the coin?



The toonie is limited to a mintage of three million coins, of which two million are coloured.



There are two ways you can collect the coin.



The first is the organic way — waiting for it to appear in your change as bank branches and businesses replenish their inventories of toonies.



Can't wait for it to circulate into your hands?



The coloured and uncoloured National Indigenous Peoples Day commemorative coins are also available as collectibles in a six-piece Collector Keepsake coin set.





Other collector products celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day are:

Special Wrap Rolls of 25 two-dollar circulation coins, in coloured and uncoloured versions

A Special Wrap Roll Set featuring a coloured and uncoloured coin roll

A 1 oz. fine silver version of the circulation coin design

You can order these collectibles starting today by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 or ordering online here.



They are also available at the Royal Canadian Mint's Winnipeg boutique, as well as through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.