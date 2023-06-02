City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc subway closure weekend june 3 4

2 TTC stations will be shutting down for this entire weekend

A pair of TTC subway stations will be closed for the duration of the weekend to accommodate upgrades to the aging signalling system controlling train traffic on Line 2.

Passengers will be without access to Victoria Park and Kennedy stations at the far east end of the Line 2 Bloor-Danforth route for all of Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4.

During this time, customers needing to transfer from Line 2 trains to the doomed-and-soon-to-be-demolished Line 3 Scarborough RT will be forced to suffer the indignity of riding the two-station gap on shuttle buses.

The work being carried out is part of the TTC's ongoing modernization efforts, replacing the original signal system built during the line's construction with a modern automated system known as Automatic Train Control (ATC).

An ATC system was completed for Line 1 in 2022 after years of rolling weekend closure, a lengthy and, at times, frustrating process for commuters that is now being replicated on the TTC's second-busiest subway route.

Regular subway service on Line 2 will resume the following morning, at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, June 5.

Lead photo by

Edward B.'s Pictures
