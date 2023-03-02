The TTC is shutting down service between 8 subway stops this weekend

Prepare for a weekend of delays, Toronto, as a stretch of busy subway stops will not be in service for two full days.

There will be no service on Line 1 between York Mills and Bloor-Yonge stations on Saturday, March 4, or Sunday, March 5, 2023.

You can blame construction work on the Automatic Train Control signal system for shutting down these stops, which will reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 6, just in time for rush hour.

As always, the dreaded shuttle busses will operate and transport passengers between the eight stops as a replacement.

Summerhill station will be entirely closed but other stations will remain open for customers to load their PRESTO cards, purchase PRESTO tickets and connect to surface routes only

For next week, subway service on Line 1 between Osgoode and College stations will close early, at 11 p.m., from Monday, March 6, to Thursday, March 9, for track work.

Regular service will resume around 6 a.m. on Friday morning, in the meantime, shuttle buses will operate.

College Station will not be accessible, which means commuters travelling southbound who require an accessible connection should exit at Wellesley Station.

The next major subway closure will come at the end of the month where once again, Bloor-Yonge to York Mills will be closed on March 25 and 26.