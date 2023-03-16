City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc weekend closures

TTC shuts down eight consecutive subway stops for a full day this weekend

City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Beware, Toronto subway users: A full-day closure this weekend will be putting eight consecutive stops out of commission.

For the entirety of Saturday, March 18, a significant portion of Line 1 will be replaced by dreaded shuttle buses.

Stops between Bloor-Yonge and York Mills will be closed while crews work on the Automatic Train Control sign system — a very inconvenient but necessary project.

All stops will reopen on Sunday, March 19, at 8 a.m. 

As with every lengthy planned subway closure, the TTC will deploy shuttle buses to carry commuters between the eight subway stops.

Automated entrances at Lawrence Station at Bedford Park, as well at Ranleigh Avenue will be closed as well as Summerhill Station.

All other stations will remain open for customers to load PRESTO cards, purchase tickets, or connect to surface roads.

Be prepared commuters, because a full two-day weekend subway closure is fast approaching as well. The weekend of April 1-2 will see these same stops closed, so plan accordingly.

Lead photo by

A Great Capture
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Here's how Canada's new tax-free first home savings account will work

TTC shuts down eight consecutive subway stops for a full day this weekend

Wall Street banker in jail after threatening Justin Trudeau from Ontario fast food joint

Outrage after the TTC claims homeless people are a safety concern

You can now take a self-defence course designed to fend off attacks on the TTC

Most Canadians think you can't live sustainably unless you're rich

Police hunting for suspect in racist knife-wielding hate crime at TTC subway station

Toronto post office that's been in business since the 1990s has permanently closed