TTC shuts down eight consecutive subway stops for a full day this weekend

Beware, Toronto subway users: A full-day closure this weekend will be putting eight consecutive stops out of commission.

For the entirety of Saturday, March 18, a significant portion of Line 1 will be replaced by dreaded shuttle buses.

Stops between Bloor-Yonge and York Mills will be closed while crews work on the Automatic Train Control sign system — a very inconvenient but necessary project.

Line 1: On Saturday, March 18, there will be no subway service between York Mills and Bloor-Yonge stations for work on the Automatic Train Control signal system. Shuttle buses will operate.



All stops will reopen on Sunday, March 19, at 8 a.m.

As with every lengthy planned subway closure, the TTC will deploy shuttle buses to carry commuters between the eight subway stops.

Automated entrances at Lawrence Station at Bedford Park, as well at Ranleigh Avenue will be closed as well as Summerhill Station.

All other stations will remain open for customers to load PRESTO cards, purchase tickets, or connect to surface roads.

Be prepared commuters, because a full two-day weekend subway closure is fast approaching as well. The weekend of April 1-2 will see these same stops closed, so plan accordingly.