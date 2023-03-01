TTC fares are going up next month

Most TTC riders will have to shell out an extra 10 cents per single cash or PRESTO fare starting next month.

Back in January, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) Board approved its operating and capital budgets for 2023, which strives to deliver service based on post-lockdown ridership patterns.

The TTC Board approved a 10-cent fare increase on single cash and PRESTO rides while freezing fares for seniors, Fair Pass program users, and those with PRESTO monthly and annual passes.

Revenue from this fare increase will go towards ensuring the "system is reliable, safe and accessible for all Torontonians," according to the report.

"This budget balances our need to deliver safe service while managing lower revenues and increased operating costs associated with inflation and new transit lines," TTC Chair Jon Burnside previously said.

The 2023 budget puts just over $958 million into the TTC, with an annual increase of $53 million. In addition, the city is set to expand its Fair Pass Transit Discount Program to make another 50,000 low-income residents eligible for subsidized rides.

Other planned improvements through the budget increase include prioritization of service on routes in communities identified as Neighbourhood Improvement Areas, increased cleaning on streetcars, and hiring 10 additional Streets to Homes outreach workers.

The 10-cent fare increase on top of the current rate of $3.25 is set to come into effect on Monday, April 3.