Total chaos erupts on TTC as subway line shuts down during rush hour

It's never an easy commute with the Toronto Transit Commission, and the afternoon of Monday, March 6, is no exception as chaos takes over while riders deal with a very inconvenient subway shutdown.

Line 1 Yonge-University: No service between Bloor-Yonge and Eglinton while we respond to an injury on the tracks. Shuttle buses are running between Bloor-Yonge and Eglinton. https://t.co/CKSxSiWlKN — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) March 6, 2023

With no service on Line 1 Yonge-University between Bloor-Yonge and and Eglinton due to an injury on the tracks, commuters started piling onto the streets waiting for shuttle buses right around 3 p.m.

It's been an hour....... — marla singer (@persephone42069) March 6, 2023

Multiple videos from the scene show groups and groups of commuters milling around the road, waiting for a bus to hopefully pick them up.

One video showed a very crowded situation outside Eglinton Station, with mobs of people as far as the eye can see.

The closure was announced just an hour ago, right as the weekly rush hour loomed, stranding many riders.

At the same time, there was also paused service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth, with no service between St. George and Woodbine.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth Regular service has resumed between St George and Woodbine. https://t.co/UYlmFUTll7 — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) March 6, 2023

Fortunately, that was quickly remedied, meaning anybody travelling east or west could potentially get home on time.

Ridiculous that this has been going on for over an hour — marla singer (@persephone42069) March 6, 2023

But for some extremely unlucky customers, those two disruptions occurred simultaneously, leaving them without an option.

#TTC madness again! Got on the northbound subway at college. They announce no service between Yonge and eglinton. Ok I think, I can get off and go home. Get off at Bloor, they announce no service between Woodbine and st George. — erika wybourn (@erikawybourn) March 6, 2023

So is the game of shuttle buses: multiple show up at the subway stop only to immediately get filled and be of no use for the remainder of the shuttered stops.

5 southbound shuttles have pulled up to Bloor. And now the northern buss is full at the location we’re being told to wait at. Honestly TTC … — Alana Harrington (@alanamh1313) March 6, 2023

As if Mondays weren't bad enough, waiting on the cold, snow-packed sidewalk while multiple busses pass you by will be a great start to the week.