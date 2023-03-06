City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc subway closure

Total chaos erupts on TTC as subway line shuts down during rush hour

City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

It's never an easy commute with the Toronto Transit Commission, and the afternoon of Monday, March 6, is no exception as chaos takes over while riders deal with a very inconvenient subway shutdown.

With no service on Line 1 Yonge-University between Bloor-Yonge and and Eglinton due to an injury on the tracks, commuters started piling onto the streets waiting for shuttle buses right around 3 p.m. 

Multiple videos from the scene show groups and groups of commuters milling around the road, waiting for a bus to hopefully pick them up.

One video showed a very crowded situation outside Eglinton Station, with mobs of people as far as the eye can see. 

The closure was announced just an hour ago, right as the weekly rush hour loomed, stranding many riders.

At the same time, there was also paused service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth, with no service between St. George and Woodbine.

Fortunately, that was quickly remedied, meaning anybody travelling east or west could potentially get home on time.

But for some extremely unlucky customers, those two disruptions occurred simultaneously, leaving them without an option.

So is the game of shuttle buses: multiple show up at the subway stop only to immediately get filled and be of no use for the remainder of the shuttered stops.

As if Mondays weren't bad enough, waiting on the cold, snow-packed sidewalk while multiple busses pass you by will be a great start to the week.

Lead photo by

Syn Charoenpanitkul
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto chef claims someone tried to light him on fire on the TTC

Police called to school board meeting about safe spaces for LGBTQ students near Toronto

Total chaos erupts on TTC as subway line shuts down during rush hour

Tesla catches on fire after impaired driver crashes car in Toronto

College Street will be a total mess as Toronto begins redesign of the street

More snow is on the way for Toronto as winter weather systems persist

The 35 most iconic photos you can take in Toronto

People ranked the worst seats on TTC vehicles and the responses are perfect