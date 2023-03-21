Toronto is officially the worst city for bed bugs in Canada

They're the stuff of nightmares: blood-hungry little pests that live where you rest your head at night, feed on you while you sleep, multiply like crazy, and are impossible to get rid of easily.

Yes, we're talking about bed bugs. And Toronto has a serious problem.

Today in gross news we wish we didn't know, pest control company Orkin Canada has just released its ranking of the top 25 Canadian cities with the worst bed bug infestations, and Toronto is at the top of the list.

For the fourth year in a row, Toronto ranks number one for being the "bed buggiest city". The findings are based on the number of commercial and residential bed bug treatments Orkin carried out throughout 2022.

Vancouver ranks second after Toronto, and Sudbury rounds out the top three. Unfortunately for Ontarians, 8 of the 10 most bug-infested cities are within the province.

Here are the top 10 cities in Canada with the worst bed bug problems for 2022:

Toronto, Ontario

Vancouver, BC

Sudbury, Ontario

Oshawa, Ontario

Ottawa, Ontario

Scarborough, Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

London, Ontario

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

Hamilton, Ontario

"Contrary to popular belief, bed bugs are visible to the naked eye, but are excellent at hiding,” Orkin Canada says in the press release. “Bed bugs are extremely resilient, making them difficult to control."

Orkin also cautions travellers to be wary as they plan their summer vacations, keeping an eye for signs and traces of bed bugs and avoid bringing them in your home.

With that being said, best of luck sleeping tight tonight.