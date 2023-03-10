Toronto under weather advisory as storm threatens to dump more snow on city

Toronto is bracing for its third straight weekend of harsh winter weather, perfectly timed to mess up your March Break travel plans.

The city has been placed under a winter weather travel advisory by Environment Canada, which warns of risky road conditions resulting from a hazardous dump of snow threatening the region on Friday.

Environment Canada warns of widespread snow across southwestern Ontario and the Golden Horseshoe today, and Toronto can expect to see total accumulations of 5 to 10 cm.

❄️ Here is a map showing snowfall amounts

⏲️ Tomorrow morning through the evening

❗Rush hour commutes may be impacted. Take extra care on the roads!



Alerts 👉 https://t.co/Tyr89TZ6E8#ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/o6Jp99ZFF6 — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) March 9, 2023

Snowfall is expected to begin around noon on Friday and taper off by the late evening hours. The total accumulation is comparatively light after a historic storm just one week prior, but it is perfectly timed to threaten March Break travel plans on what will already be busy roads and airports.

WEATHER ALERT: Heading to Pearson today? Be careful as snow is in the forecast, making for poor road conditions and visibility. As always, check your flight status with your airline before leaving for the airport. #ONstorm #safetyfirst — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) March 10, 2023

The government weather agency warns that "motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

Toronto is getting off easy compared to other cities in the region. Meteorologists expect 10 to 15 cm of snow to blanket areas including Windsor to Niagara, and Burlington.

Some of the most-affected areas will be those along the western shores of Lake Ontario. The Weather Network reports that easterly winds will "enhance the snowfall" in these areas, warning that "snowfall rates could reach 2-3 cm per hour by the evening commute."

Environment Canada cautions motorists to visit the Ministry of Transportation website or call 5-1-1 for more traveller information, and to keep eyes peeled on alerts and forecasts issued by the weather agency.