City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

toronto pearson airport

Toronto Pearson airport warns of multiple scams demanding money

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto Pearson International Airport is warning people about a series of scams that have targeted job seekers and even demanded payment in some instances. 

Pearson sent out the alert on Wednesday about the scams, which have been offering fake jobs at the airport, such as cleaner, driver, electrical engineer, security officer and more. 

"We have many great employment opportunities at Toronto Pearson, but if you're looking for a position at the airport, be aware of multiple scams targeting job seekers," the warning reads

In some cases, the scammers are even "demanding payment to secure a position," according to Pearson. 

The airport has been in contact with Peel Regional Police about the employments scam and is warning those seeking a job to take steps to protect themselves. 

The scams often contain spelling errors and also may offers jobs at "Toronto Pearson Airport & Hotels," or "Toronto Pearson International Airport Inc.," both of which are fake companies. 

The job postings may also include email addresses that are not related to the airport or companies operating at the airport. 

If you happen to spot one of these fake offers of employment, you should immediately report it to Peel Regional Police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

It's important to note that the GTAA or Toronto Pearson will never ask you for payment in exchange for employment. 

Lead photo by

@PearsonComms
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Recovered rare 80-year-old photos show a completely different version of Toronto

Marineland's last two walruses finally removed as facility comes closer to closing

Toronto Pearson airport warns of multiple scams demanding money

The TTC is shutting down service between 8 subway stops this weekend

Winter storm watch issued for Toronto ahead of 'blizzard-like' weather event

10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Toronto could soon have a dangerous new insect to deal with every summer

Shocking video shows driver reversing on Highway 401 in Toronto