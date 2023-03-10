Tom Green surprises Toronto dog groomers ahead of comedy set

A Canadian comedy legend was recently spotted in Toronto with his furry friend Charley.

Tom Green was in the city this week and his best friend Charley the Potcake dog desperately needed some grooming.

Thankfully the skillful groomers at No Bones About it in The Beaches at 155 Main Street took good care of both Greens.

Posting to Instagram, the account associated with No Bones documented Green interacting with some pups.

"Look who joined the No Bones fam today!! Mr. Tom Green has a new pal in his life, and what better way to spoil her than to take her to yours truly," read the caption.

Doggy salon owner Katie said Green swung by for a quick grooming and that "he's so cool and very nice."

The groomer, Jessi, who cared for Charley, also posted a photo with Green and his pup, who was sporting a pink bandana.

The Pembroke-born comedian is in town to perform a set at Yuk Yuk's on Friday, March 10.

I'm sure there will be many more Green sightings, especially given that he now permanently resides on a 100-acre property in White Lake, Ontario.