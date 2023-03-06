Tesla catches on fire after impaired driver crashes car in Toronto

A young woman is facing impaired driving charges after a Tesla she was driving crashed in downtown Toronto on Sunday.

Firefighters were called around 11:40 p.m. to the area of Adelaide Street near York Street after receiving reports that a white Tesla had crashed and caught on fire.

Video from the scene shows the Tesla engulfed in flames as firefighters work quickly to diffuse the fire.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle and it collided with the curb.

No injuries were reported as a result of the accident, according to police.

All lanes of Adelaide Street were shut down between York Street and Bay Street following the crash.

Police say a 21-year-old woman is now facing impaired driving charges.