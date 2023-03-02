Recovered rare 80-year-old photos show a completely different version of Toronto

Toronto is a rapidly changing city, most times unrecognizable from decade to decade, and a new batch of recovered photos show just how much has changed over the past 80 years.

Artist, graphic designer and local historian Jeremy Hopkin stumbled upon a small collection of homemade stereoview cards — an early form of 3D photography where two nearly identical photos produce a single image when viewed through a stereoscope.



All of the photos were taken decades ago, from 1941 and '42 and show a completely different city than what we are used to today.

Hopkin figured out that the photos were snapped by a W.S. Sinclair, who appeared to live at 561 Ossington Ave.

The person who sold them to me didn't have much information on the photographer, but I insisted. He eventually got back to me that his name was W.S. Sinclair, and that's all he could find out. Something is better than nothing, I guess? pic.twitter.com/QeQfVNv78f — Jeremy Hopkin (@jeremy_hopkin) February 28, 2023

He's been sharing the photos on Twitter. They are extremely cool to look at and compare against what the city looks like in 2023.

From what I can glean from the images, Mr. Sinclair was living at 561 Ossington Ave. when he took the photos. It still stands today. pic.twitter.com/CBwoAXBIQB — Jeremy Hopkin (@jeremy_hopkin) February 28, 2023

Through some sleuthing, Hopkin figured out that Mr. Sinclair was renting a room in the house, which at the time, was owned by a William J. Murphy, who Sinclair also photographed.

I believe that Mr. Sinclair was renting a room in the house, which was owned by William J. Murphy. - Mr. Murphy, his wife & most likely their daughter Camilla appear in some of the images. It's also possible the Murphy's were family friends who were letting him stay there. pic.twitter.com/4CbsR6Waio — Jeremy Hopkin (@jeremy_hopkin) February 28, 2023

Snapped in November of 1941, the houses at 560 & 562 Ossington still stand today and look exactly the same.

Thankfully, Mr. Sinclair wrote location and date information on the back of just about all of his stereoview cards.



This year I will be posting a side of each of the images in this thread on the anniversaries of the date they were taken, just over 80 years ago. pic.twitter.com/cpKC0Epqs9 — Jeremy Hopkin (@jeremy_hopkin) February 28, 2023

In February 1942, Mr. Sinclair visited 78 Queen's Park Crescent, the former residence of Sir Joseph Flavelle, and snapped a quick pic of the haunting scene.

#OnThisDay in 1942, Feb 28, after taking pictures of people on the front balcony of 561 Ossington Ave., W.S. Sinclair went to capture scenes around Queen's Park.



Here's "Holwood", the former residence of Sir Joseph Flavelle at 78 Queen’s Park Crescent.#OTD #Toronto #History pic.twitter.com/qyjO4r5Ojn — Jeremy Hopkin (@jeremy_hopkin) February 28, 2023

He also took a picture of Victoria College at 73 Queen's Park Cr., noticing the old car just driving by.

The snap of Hart House is exceptionally cool and pretty similar to what you can see today, though the scene is missing the green lawn and trees.

That same February day, Mr. Murphy also visited the southwest corner of University Avenue and College Street and took a picture of the Ontario Hydro Commission Building, which still stands stand at 620 University Avenue.

South west corner, University Ave. & College St., Photo by W.S. Sinclair, Feb 28, 1942.



The small art deco skyscraper was the Ontario Hydro Commission Building, which still stands at 620 University Ave. Now known as the Campbell Family Building, Princess Margaret Hospital. pic.twitter.com/PnCgnSiXV5 — Jeremy Hopkin (@jeremy_hopkin) February 28, 2023

These are just a few of the pictures that Hopkin has shared with his followers, and he says he'll continue to share the pics in the months ahead, on the very same date that each photo was taken 80-years ago.

To follow along, make sure to follow @jeremy_hopkin on Twitter to discover a Toronto of days past.