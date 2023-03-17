City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
homeless deaths toronto

Shocking number of people experiencing homelessness died on Toronto streets in 2022

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

According to new city data, Toronto saw an average of three deaths per week among people experiencing homelessness, totalling 187 reported deaths just in 2022 alone. 

Toronto Public Health (TPH) released the data on Friday, which showed that last year's total was lower than the 223 deaths reported in 2021, but significantly higher than the 128 deaths reported in 2019.

Drug toxicity was the leading cause of death for people experiencing homelessness in the city last year, resulting in nearly half — or 47 per cent — of reported deaths. 

The cause of death was unknown in 29 per cent of cases, and other top leading causes of death included cardiovascular disease (10 per cent) and cancer (5 per cent). 

The median age of death of people experiencing homelessness in 2022 was 55 years old for males and 42 years old for females, according to the City. 

For comparison, the median age for the general population in Toronto is 79 years old for males and 84 years old for females. 

Data was collected from participating agencies that serve homeless and under-housed communities, the City's Shelter Support and Housing Administration (SSHA) division, and reports submitted by The Toronto Homeless Memorial. 

Lead photo by

Jeremy Gilbert
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Canadian man discovers snowbank full of spiders and it's as terrifying as it sounds

Couple riding ATV manage to outrun police in Ontario

Police uncover $2 million in drugs and high-end vehicles in massive GTA bust

It's now been exactly 3 years since Ontario declared a state of emergency over COVID-19

Shocking number of people experiencing homelessness died on Toronto streets in 2022

Toronto police announce arrest of arsonist who looks Jared Leto's Joker

Ontario winter storm now expected to bring up to 60 cm of snow

That time when a TTC bus popped up in the Irish countryside