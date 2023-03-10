City
ontario storm collisions

OPP warn of dangerous driving conditions as snowstorm batters Toronto

Friday's snowstorm has already left a slippery mess on roadways and highways across the Greater Toronto Area and collisions continue to occur.

Though the snowstorm has just started, it's already wreaking havoc on drivers trying to traverse the wet and often dangerous conditions.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division Twitter account, many crashes have been documented in the Burlington/Oakville area.

Just a couple hours ago, a five-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 401 westbound at Trafalgar, temporarily closing all Express lanes and forcing all cars into the Collectors.

"We have a five-vehicle involved collision, three of them are transport trucks, two of them are vehicles, luckily minor injuries on the drivers," said the Mississauga OPP officer in a video documenting the scene.

"All drivers are OK, but the roads are bad," he added.

At the time, three separate collisions were being responded to in the area, according to OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt, who warned drivers about the dangerous conditions.

"If you're trying to get someplace today, not a good day to be out on the roads. Please stay home if you can, wait for the system to pass and wait for the plows and salters to clear the wrecks."

In the last hour alone, collisions were documented by the Ministry of Transportation on the QEW Toronto bound at Evans, Highway 401 westbound Express at Winston Churchill and Highway 403 Hamilton eastbound at Waterdown Road, among many others.

According to Environment Canada, 10-15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall across southern Ontario until Friday night.

Here in Toronto, the city says snow-clearing operations are already on the way, though remnants from last week's mega-storm are still blocking roads and sidewalks.

As the day continues, it's best to avoid driving if possible.

Lead photo by

OPP Highway Safety Division
