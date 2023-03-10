OPP warn of dangerous driving conditions as snowstorm batters Toronto

Friday's snowstorm has already left a slippery mess on roadways and highways across the Greater Toronto Area and collisions continue to occur.

Though the snowstorm has just started, it's already wreaking havoc on drivers trying to traverse the wet and often dangerous conditions.

Clean-up crews continue to remove vehicles involved in collisions, roads are slick! #OnStorm. #Hwy401/Trafalgar. Please avoid travel or slow down if you need to go out. pic.twitter.com/JM7cvktzfs — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 10, 2023

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division Twitter account, many crashes have been documented in the Burlington/Oakville area.

Just a couple hours ago, a five-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 401 westbound at Trafalgar, temporarily closing all Express lanes and forcing all cars into the Collectors.

5 vehicle crash on #Hwy401/Trafalgar. All express lanes blocked, traffic forced into the collectors. Slow down if you are on the roads. Stay home if you can. #OnStorm pic.twitter.com/zap0ZbGGrW — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 10, 2023

"We have a five-vehicle involved collision, three of them are transport trucks, two of them are vehicles, luckily minor injuries on the drivers," said the Mississauga OPP officer in a video documenting the scene.

"All drivers are OK, but the roads are bad," he added.

Roads are slick! #OnStorm. #Hwy401/Trafalgar. Please avoid travel or slow down if you need to go out. pic.twitter.com/cRkEyZbN0z — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 10, 2023

At the time, three separate collisions were being responded to in the area, according to OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt, who warned drivers about the dangerous conditions.

"If you're trying to get someplace today, not a good day to be out on the roads. Please stay home if you can, wait for the system to pass and wait for the plows and salters to clear the wrecks."

In the last hour alone, collisions were documented by the Ministry of Transportation on the QEW Toronto bound at Evans, Highway 401 westbound Express at Winston Churchill and Highway 403 Hamilton eastbound at Waterdown Road, among many others.

According to Environment Canada, 10-15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall across southern Ontario until Friday night.

⚠️ A special weather statement remains in effect for parts of southern Ontario

❄️ 10-15 cm of snow Friday morning into the night

⚡ No thundersnow expected this time 😔



Watch for updates to alerts 👉 https://t.co/Tyr89TZ6E8#ONStorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/Qmbzrhn9oX — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) March 9, 2023

Here in Toronto, the city says snow-clearing operations are already on the way, though remnants from last week's mega-storm are still blocking roads and sidewalks.

We’re anticipating 8-11 cm of snow today. The City’s snow clearing operations are underway to ensure safety and accessibility. Thanks for your patience as we work to keep everyone traveling in #Toronto safe & please take care as conditions may be slippery. https://t.co/NkKZ18DxIS — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) March 10, 2023

As the day continues, it's best to avoid driving if possible.