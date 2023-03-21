Ontario man fails driving test then proceeds to almost hit 4 people and do burnouts

Driving tests can be intimidating and daunting, and failing one can lead to feelings of embarrassment and frustration; we get it.

However, one Brampton man recently demonstrated precisely why he should've failed his test after he protested his results by driving erratically through a parking lot and nearly hitting several pedestrians.

According to a news release, Guelph Police officers were called to a Woodlawn Road West plaza around 4 p.m. on Monday following reports of a man who began yelling at staff after he failed his driving test.

Police say the man then entered his vehicle, sped through the parking lot, tried to drive through a pedestrian walkway and barely missed four people.

The driver then proceeded to do several burnouts in the parking lot, before police eventually found him sitting in the driver's seat of the parked vehicle.

A 36-year-old Brampton man has since been charged with dangerous driving and stunt driving.

He was banned from driving for 30 days, and his vehicle will be impounded for 14 days.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on May 5.