Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 7 hours ago
toronto speeding camera

One single Toronto speed camera has cost drivers nearly $2.3 million in tickets

Newly-released data on a prominent speed camera in Toronto shows a scary new record for speedy drivers.

According to Safe Parkside, the speeding camera on Parkside Drive near Algonquin Avenue is the busiest in Toronto and just issued the most tickets across the city for the eighth time.

Parkside is the highest ticketed street out of all 51 current speed camera locations and has a speed limit of 40 kilometre/hour in place — something that drivers seem to ignore.

Since January alone, this camera has issued 1,815 tickets, surpassing 20,000 tickets since it was first installed in April 2022.

That many tickets have brought in nearly $2.3 million in revenue, with some arguing it's better at bringing in the dollars than actually stopping speedsters.

According to Safe Parkside, two major collisions have taken place in the past few months, including one in February when residents were awakened by a loud clash after a car crashed into two parked vehicles.

The group says the occupants of that car led the scene without reporting it to police, leaving the abandoned vehicle behind.

A veteran tow truck driver who came to remove the vehicles told neighbours this wasn't his first time on Parkside and that he'd seen residents have their parked cars hit multiple times.

With this trend, it appears that next month (and probably the rest of the year) will continue to push this record. Please stop speeding!

Safe Parkside
