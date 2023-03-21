More snow in store for Toronto as warm weather takes its sweet time to arrive

Spring has officially sprung in Toronto, as far as the calendar is concerned, but that doesn't mean we're out of the woods in terms of gross winter-like weather conditions.

"As we know, spring is a transitional season and the battle between the cold and warmer conditions will be ongoing. In fact, that battleground will sit over the Great Lakes region for the next week at least," reports the Weather Network.

"Three different systems will bring rain, snow and even freezing rain to different areas over the next seven days."

Hoorah.

Environment Canada has a slight chance of flurries in the forecast for Tuesday in Toronto with showers expected on Wednesday and Thursday, at which point temperatures will rise to a high of about 12 C... before dropping down to - 5 C with a chance of snow overnight.

Up to 15 mm of rain is expected across much of southern Ontario between Wednesday and Thursday, with higher totals possible in the province's southwest region.

Friday is expected to be sunny and fair, with a high of 6 C forecast, but temps will once dip again overnight, and a threat of snow will loom over Canada's largest city from Friday night until Saturday night.

Another system is expected to move into the region early next week, bringing the most gusty winds, rain and potentially snow in Toronto.

"Across most of Canada we expect that spring will continue to be rather sluggish well into April," writes Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham.

"We expect that most of Canada will see near-normal or above-normal precipitation for the season. The most active storm track is expected to be into the Great Lakes region."

Again, hoorah. Lucky us.