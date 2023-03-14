Police on the hunt for a man who shot fireworks at several police stations near Toronto

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are on the hunt for a man who allegedly set off fireworks at three police stations near Toronto over the weekend.

According to a news release issued by the PRP, the incidents occurred just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

The suspect has been identified as Darbara Mann, 50, who allegedly visited two police stations in Mississauga and one station in Brampton.

The divisions are located in the areas of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga, Erin Mills Parkway and Dundas Street in Mississauga, and Hurontario Street and County Court Boulevard in Brampton.

According to police, the suspect projected fireworks in the direction of each division.

Mann is now wanted for three counts of Mischief and one count of Flight from Police in connection with the incidents.

He is believed to be driving a 2017 black Ford Explorer with a push bar on the front and a Saskatchewan license plate, 612 MVS.

Police confirmed that no one was injured in these incidents, and are now urging Mann to turn himself in.

Anyone with information on this investigation, or information on the whereabouts of the suspect, is asked to call investigators in the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453–2121, extension 1233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).