Ontario man wins huge lottery prize for the second time in a year

Chances are slim, statistically speaking, that many of us will ever actually win a six or seven-figure sum playing the lottery.

And yet, despite all odds, some lucky ducks still keep managing to win multiple jackpots over the course of their lives.

A few weeks ago, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced that an Oshawa man named Steven Antal had won his third major lotto prize in only five years.

Today, OLG announced news of yet another repeat winner from the GTA — one who has now won the lottery twice in just a single year.

Glen Harper of Maple, Ontario, was thrilled to learn while checking his ticket at a gas station that he'd won the $469,028.90 "Ontario's jackpot" prize in the February 4, 2023 LOTTARIO draw.

"I thought I won $4,000 at first but I looked at all the numbers and realized I won big. I was shouting, 'Yes! Yes! Yes!' It was euphoric!" he sais when picking up his big cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. "My wife and I are so excited."

The 62-year-old automotive industry worker told OLG staff that he was particularly stoked about the prize, as it marked his second big win in less than twelve months.

"I won $100,000 on ENCORE last year," he said. "LOTTARIO is my favourite game."

Harper, who purchased the winning ticket at Variety Plus on Major Mackenzie Drive in Maple, plans to use the money to save for retirement, as well as take vacations to Florida and Newfoundland.