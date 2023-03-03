Emergency alarm testing is taking place in Toronto and your ears will ring

If you happen to hear loud alarm bells ringing this weekend, don't worry, The Purge has not come to Toronto.

Instead, you'll be listing to the very important emergency alarm test sirens, thanks to the Community Awareness and Emergency Response (CAER) group.

ATTN residents of #Scarborough! @CaerEast is conducting the first #SirenTest for 2023 TOMORROW at 5 p.m. 🚨🔊



You can expect to hear sirens sound if you’re situated between Morningside Avenue and Beechgrove Drive, from the waterfront to Lawrence Avenue East. #CityOfTO #ScarbTO pic.twitter.com/IhFAD6Unac — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) March 3, 2023

If you live between Morningside Avenue and Beechgrove Drive, from the waterfront to Lawrence Avenue East in Scarbrough, you can expect the test to happen on Saturday, March 4, at 5 p.m.

A blaring 'whoop whoop' tone will ring in your ears for two minutes, following five minutes of pure silence. The all-clear signal — a monotone sound — will ring for one minute.

During testing, the alert signal (whoop, whoop tone) will sound for TWO minutes. Following FIVE minutes of silence, the all clear signal (monotone) will sound for ONE minute.



TY for your patience! For more information, please call the Community Information Line at 416-287-4483. pic.twitter.com/B7NT2RbwYq — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) March 3, 2023

This is a very important test for the people in the area, who are living close to chemical plants. Regular tests are to prepare residents for the very unlikely event of an emergency.

If that situation does arise, once sirens sound in a real emergency, residents must go inside, close all doors, windows and openings, shut off ventilation systems, turn on local radio and TV for further instructions and keep the phone lines free.

While it may be extremely annoying for locals, especially dogs and babies, it's a necessity.

As the famous saying goes, better safe than sorry. It really is just five minutes of inconvenience.