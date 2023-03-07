City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto dog park barking

Dogs aren't allowed to bark at Toronto dog park anymore

City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto dog parks are one of the only places city pups can get in some exercise, round around and let loose. But one particular city park is attempting to silence the dogs.

Take a little stroll to St. Andrew's Dog Park near Spadina and Adelaide and you'll notice some newly installed signs asking owners to cut the noise.

The caged-off area with astroturf was specifically created for our furry friends and is centred smack dab in the middle of a residential area.

"ATTENTION: due to the closeness of area residents, do not allow your dogs to bark and disturb the neighbourhood," reads the sign.

dog park torontoI'm no Cesar Millan but I'm pretty sure it's almost impossible to stop your dog from barking, especially when it's running around and being…you know...a dog.

To make matters worse, the sign goes one step further to scare owners.

"Excessive barking will not be tolerated. Please be a responsible dog owner and follow all posted off-leash area rules."

The signs haven't sat well with local dog owners, who in a Facebook group were extremely confused and suggested emailing their local councillor for more details.

How does one exactly stop a dog from barking? Why would the city create a dog park in a residential area? What will happen if a dog "excessively" barks? Can you get a ticket for barking?

All good questions, dear reader, that I, unfortunately, have no answers to, nor does the city, who did not get back to blogTO with information about the signs before this story was published.

Lead photo by

Jeff Vallis
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Dogs aren't allowed to bark at Toronto dog park anymore

Toronto students play prank on professor by stripping and singing Backstreet Boys

Brampton man almost mistook his enormous lotto win for a free ticket

A Toronto hospital was just ranked 5th best in the entire world

74-year-old Toronto man breaks ankle while trying to cross uncleared snow bank

Here's what Toronto can expect from the soon-to-open FlyOver Canada attraction

Toronto chef claims someone tried to light him on fire on the TTC

Police called to school board meeting about safe spaces for LGBTQ students near Toronto