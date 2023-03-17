City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 9 hours ago
ontario provincial police

Couple riding ATV manage to outrun police in Ontario

Ontario's own version of Bonnie and Clyde managed to outrun local police on Thursday after driving off into the sunset on a purple ATV. 

Wellington Ontario Provincial Police released several images of the couple, as well as another driver who failed to stop when asked to do so by an officer. 

According to police, the purple ATV's driver was a white male wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap, and the female passenger had blonde hair. 

Another white male wearing a black and white hat and black sweater managed to get away too, but he was operating a separate pocket bike. 

The whole ordeal picked up lots of hilarious reactions on social media, with people wondering how the suspects managed to get away on vehicles with such low horsepower. 

"Officer's car broke down?" one person responded. 

"You couldn't catch a guy on a f*cking pocket bike? Ffs I could outrun one of those things," another person said. 

Police say the drivers were last seen westbound on Wellington Road 30 from Wellington Road 39 near Guelph.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers Guelph Wellington (CSGW)

Lead photo by

@OPP_WR
