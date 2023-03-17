Couple riding ATV manage to outrun police in Ontario

Ontario's own version of Bonnie and Clyde managed to outrun local police on Thursday after driving off into the sunset on a purple ATV.

Wellington Ontario Provincial Police released several images of the couple, as well as another driver who failed to stop when asked to do so by an officer.

According to police, the purple ATV's driver was a white male wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap, and the female passenger had blonde hair.

Another white male wearing a black and white hat and black sweater managed to get away too, but he was operating a separate pocket bike.

#WellingtonOPP are asking for your help. At appr. 2:00 pm, an officer attempted to stop these drivers for HTA infractions. The drivers failed to stop for the officer. They were last seen westbound on Wellington Rd 30 from Wellington Rd 39. Call 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips ^JU pic.twitter.com/PZ1QIwuNNj — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 16, 2023

The whole ordeal picked up lots of hilarious reactions on social media, with people wondering how the suspects managed to get away on vehicles with such low horsepower.

Ummm… was the officer on foot?? — Nash 🇨🇦🏀🥅🛩🎥 (@TheNasherYo) March 17, 2023

"Officer's car broke down?" one person responded.

Not to much faith in you guys if you need help for this ....lol foot patrol or horse back? — Wayne (@HighlandWayne) March 17, 2023

"You couldn't catch a guy on a f*cking pocket bike? Ffs I could outrun one of those things," another person said.

Police say the drivers were last seen westbound on Wellington Road 30 from Wellington Road 39 near Guelph.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers Guelph Wellington (CSGW).